Ules LeMaire "Uncle Buddy"

July 13, 1937 ~ September 25, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Ules "Uncle Buddy" LeMaire, 80, who died on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Lafayette. He will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his godchildren, Johnny Cormier and his wife, Cheryl of Groves, TX, Carol Sue and her husband, Gordon Perry of Breaux Bridge, Amanda Miller and her fiance' Shawn Nolan of Groves, TX, and Sarah and her husband, Jimmy Brown of Cankton; two sisters, Marie Miller of Groves, TX and Linda and her husband, Kaywood Broussard of Erath; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eulgare LeMaire and the former Lillian Perry; one sister, Emalie Cormier; one brother, Wilmer LeMaire; one godchild, Veronica Breaux; and two brothers-in-law, Darrell Miller and J.B. Cormier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the LeMaire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.