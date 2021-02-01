ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Ulysse “Bill” Menard, 86, will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath Monday, February 1, 2021 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

“Bill”, a native and life resident of Erath passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 in his residence surrounded by his family. He owned and operated Menard’s Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning for many years. He spent most of his time working outdoors and tending to his various projects. He served as an usher for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church as well as being a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. The most important thing to him was family taking care of his grandchildren and his loving wife during her illness.

He is survived by his children, Greg Menard and wife Cristy of Milton, Ronnie Menard of Erath, Karen Schexnaider and husband Wilfred of Erath, Denise Roy and husband Dave of Lafayette, and Rochelle Menard of Erath, 4 grandchildren, Colin Menard and wife Ashlee of Abbeville, Brison Menard of Erath, Braedon Landry of Milton, and Grant Gosnell of Lafayette, 1 great grandson, Judah Menard of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Wilda Bertrand Menard and a sister, Ussay Pellerin.

