Una Hebert

A Mass of Christian Burial be held for Una Marie Hebert, 87, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. Una passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 10, 2018. She was a native and lifelong resident of Maurice.

Una is preceded in death by her husband Edward (Sport) Hebert, her parents Altheus Hebert Sr. and Orelia Broussard Hebert, a dear friend and companion Savy Baudoin, one sister Edith Hebert and two brothers Woodley Hebert and Altheus Hebert, Jr.

Una is survived by her son Earl Hebert and wife Connie of Breaux Bridge, her son Ronnie Hebert and his companion Christine Cormier of Scott, her son Billy Hebert and wife Renee of Maurice, her daughter Peggy Hebert of Maurice and two brothers Ivy Hebert of Maurice and Lee Hebert of Abbeville. Una has 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Una was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Una worked for the Vermilion Parish School Board as lunchroom supervisor at Maurice Elementary and North Vermilion High School and she also worked for Delhomme Funeral Home. She volunteered at Abbeville General Hospital and was a member of the St. Alphonsus Ladies Alter Society as well as a member of the VFW Auxillary 9822 in Judice.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons Heath and Joshua Hebert, Seth Hebert, Joshua Gotte and Adam and Caleb Hebert.

The Hebert Family would like to thank Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Lamm Family Care Hospice for their love, compassion and caring for the past several years.

Visitation will be at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time for services with a rosary being recited at 12:00 PM.