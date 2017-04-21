October 23, 1929 - April 15, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel honoring the life of Una R. Primeaux, 87, who died Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. She was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Raywood J. Primeaux of Kaplan; two daughters, Gloria and her husband, Michael LeMaire of Kaplan and Wanda and her husband, Paul Williams of Houston, TX; two sisters, Leah Rost of New Orleans and Hazel Doucet of Kaplan; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one step-great grandson; and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Primeaux; one daughter, Mary Lois; two brothers, Levan Racca and Leroy Racca; and her parents, Joseph Racca and the former Amenthe Baudoin.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276].