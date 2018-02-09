YOUNGSVILLE — Usezy Mary Gallet, 75, of Youngsville, passed away Sunday February 4, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette, LA. Mary was born December 7, 1942 in Morse LA.

She was employed as an LPN with the Vermilion Parish Medical community, as well as the Lafayette Parish Medical community for many years.

She is survived by her four children Alton Royer, Christine Royer, Joe Royer and Kathy Royer; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; two sisters Laura Herbert and Hazel Turner; three brothers Nolan Galley, Wilbert Galley and Lionel Galley.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Aubrey Gallet and Gloria Thibodeaux Gallet; two sisters Elda Morvant and Helen Hines; four brothers Alton Paul Gallet, Hilton Gallet, Wilton Gallet and Louis Galley.

Memorial Services for Miss Gallet will be private.

The family would like to thank Our Lady of Lourdes and the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice for all their care and concern.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510, (337) 893-3777.