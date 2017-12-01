December 3, 1926 ~ November 27, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Ussay Marie Pellerin, 90, who died Monday, November 27, 2017.

She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Reverend Greg Cormier officiating the services.

Mrs. Pellerin loved children and had a genuine rapport with them which was shown in her 28 years as an elementary public school teacher and many years as a religion teacher at St. Therese’s Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Therese’s Altar Society, the Third Order of Mount Carmel and the Catholic Daughters of America. During her time of service to the church she was recognized for her dedication to parish work by being honored with the Bishop’s Medal. Mrs. Pellerin loved animals; after her Sparkey passed away she cared lovingly for many foster dogs and adopted an abandoned cat. She had a zest for living, enjoying water aerobics and line dancing. She shared that joy of dancing through her line dancing group that entertained many at local nursing homes.

Ussay is survived by her daughter, Darlene Broussard; two grandsons, Chad (Jennifer) Broussard and Scott (Chelsea) Broussard; great grandsons, Cole and Rolan Broussard; daughter-in-law, Caren (Doug) Broussard Levy; brother, Ulysse "Bill" (Wilda) Menard; nieces, Karen (Fred) Schexnayder, Denise (Dave) Roy and Rochelle Menard; nephews, Greg and Ronnie Menard; great nephews, Colin Menard and Brison Menard. She is also survived by her dear friend Terry Touchet, who through his care and devotion, was like an adopted son to her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Roland Broussard; parents, Elie and Edith Menard; and husband, Lloyd Pellerin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, December 4, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Tuesday, December 5, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Mrs. Ussay’s caregivers, especially Jeannie, Tina, Jania, Sylvia and Kathelen.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

