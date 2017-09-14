October 25, 1923 ~ September 13, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Velma Agnes Broussard Landry, 93, who died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Maison du Monde Living Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery.

Velma is survived by three sons, Steve C. Landry and wife Mary Garber Landry, Paul Jerald Landry, and James Landry and wife Rebecca Williams Landry; four grandchildren, Steve C. Landry, Jr., John Paul Landry, Christine Landry Griffin and husband Anthony Griffin, and Sharon Landry Niecase and husband Ben Niecase; six great grandchildren; and two nephews, Russell J. Primeaux and John W. Primeaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roy Landry; parents, Ludwid Charles Broussard and Edith Richard Broussard; sister, Eunice Broussard Primeaux; and nieces, Cheryl Ann Primeaux Cormier and Bonnie Gayle Primeaux Konidus.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 10:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

Sincere and heartfelt thanks to Maison du Monde Living Center and Lamm Family Care Hospice for all the care, love, empathy and professionalism you showed when caring for our mother.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.