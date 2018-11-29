May 8, 1925 ~ November 28, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Velma F. Richard, 93, who died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Eastridge Assisted Living Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Jude Richard and his wife, Terrie of Kaplan; her daughter, Mary A. Richard of Lake Charles; her daughter-in-law, Sandy C. Richard of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Christian Richard and his wife, Julie, Mandy and her husband, Kevin Romero, Stephanie and her husband, Lucas Tate, Andrew Richard, and Amelia and her husband, Jordan Schexnayder; and ten great-grandchilden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Rodney Richard; her son, James “Jimmy” Richard; and her parents Odeon Frederick and the former Paula Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 30, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Richard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.