October 15, 1949 ~ March 28, 2017

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Velma Gaspard Frederick, 67, who died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Frederick of Cow Island; her four children, Vicky and her husband, Wilton Harrington of Cow Island, Lella and her husband, Carol Thibodeaux of Kaplan, Veronica and her husband, Dewey Arcement of Forked Island, and Marsha and her husband, Harris Stelly of Kaplan; five grandchildren, Derick Harrington, Brady Harrington, Mike Nunez, Gage Stelly, and Megan Arcement; two great grandchildren, Colton Nunez and Grayson Harrington; two sisters, Celestine McDaniel of Cow Island and Ruby Hargrave of Forked Island; and two brothers, Pervis Gaspard of Kaplan and William Gaspard of Cow Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Gaspard, Sr. and the former Lily Touchet; six sisters, Gurdy Suire, Rena Leonard, Evelia Leonard, Olite Gaspard, Marie Gaspard, and Genevia Gaspard; and two brothers, Edgar Gaspard, Jr. and Edward Gaspard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

