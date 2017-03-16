January 6, 1943 ~ March 14, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 17, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Velma Jane Duhon Hebert, 74 years, who died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

She will be laid to rest at LeBlanc Community Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Hebert, Joseph Leleux, Roland Laviolette, Tony Romero, Rickey Mire and Martin “Junior” Theriot.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Hebert, Tristin Smith and Shannon LeBlanc III.

She is survived by her son, Dalton Hebert and his wife Gail; daughter, Norma Leleux and her husband Joseph; three grandchildren, Kristin Hebert, Brittany Hebert and Nicholas Hebert; three great grandchildren, Tristin Smith, Shannon Troy LeBlanc, III, and Rylee Faye Long; brother, Raymond Duhon; and sister, Zula Laviolette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eufis Joseph Hebert; parents, Alcide Duhon and the former Ada Vincent; brothers, Willis Duhon, Andrus Duhon, Ivy Duhon, Wilbert Duhon and Dalton Duhon; and sisters, Anna Mae Harrington, Grace Renard and Elma Jene Duhon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, March 17, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

