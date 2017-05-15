Velta B. Dubois

April 10, 1922 ~ May 12, 2017

KAPLAN —A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Velta Broussard Dubois, 95, who died Friday, May 12, 2017 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital.

She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her two sons, Jarvis Dubois of Kaplan and Ronald Dubois and his wife, Mona of Kaplan; one sister, Annie Mae Broussard of Kaplan; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Dubois; and one daughter, Elwanda Dubois.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, May 15, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

Arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan. Condolences may be sent to the Dubois family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.