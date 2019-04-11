June 8, 1932 ~ April 10, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Vergie Frederick Stelly, 86, who passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Tawana Stelly, Ronnie Stelly II, Drake Broussard, Jeren Broussard, Doris Ray Hebert, and Deano Frederick.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dereck Stelly, Mikaela Stelly, and Jaxen Roy.

Vergie was born on June 8, 1932 to Hebrard and Annaciase Leonard Frederick of Forked Island. In November 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Carlton J. Stelly of Forked Island. She graduated from E. Broussard High School as Salutatorian in May of 1950. She retired as a banker in 1989, after her retirement she volunteered at Abbeville General Hospital but most of her time was spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her Catholic faith was one to be admired. She prayed the rosary three times daily with Mother Angelica on EWTN along with her husband and daughter, Carlene. She was also a member of Lay Carmelites.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to God and her family.

Mrs. Stelly is survived by her three children, Ronnie Stelly and his wife Louise, Gleeda S. Coleman and her husband Rick and her very devoted caregiver and daughter, Carlene Stelly. Carlene lived with her parents for over 50 years and was referred to as their special God sent Angel here on Earth.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Tawana Stelly, Alisha Trahan and Ronnie Stelly, II and his wife Lauren, Kristi Coleman, Amy Coleman and Rickey Coleman; great grandchildren, Claire Gondron, Drake Broussard, Jeren Broussard, Dereck Stelly, and MiKaela Stelly; and one great-great grandchild, Jaxen J. Roy; and sister, Ursula F. Hebert.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Carlton J. Stelly; parents, Hebrard and Annaciase Leonard Frederick; siblings, Leonard Frederick, Asa Frederick, Renis Frederick, Youland Abshire, Velma Stelly, and Marie Louise Vaughn; and granddaughter, René G. Trahan.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her nurse, Krystal Boudreaux, Brittny Thibodeaux and Chaplin Mark Broussard and to Lamm Family Care Hospice.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 1:15 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.