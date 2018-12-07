LAFAYETTE — Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice for Verna L. Faulk Schexnider, 81, who passed away at her residence in Maurice on Friday, December 7, 2018 with her loved ones at her side.

Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Kaplan.

Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her children, Debra Dore and her husband Bitsy, Terrell Faulk and his companion, Kelly Billeaud, and Pamela Cormier; her companion, Thomas Duhon; her step-children; Charleen LeMaire and husband Pat, and Kendall Schexnider and companion Jenny Lavergne; her daughter in law, Cathy Faulk; her two sisters, Maudry Romero and Mayola Landry; her sisters in law, Jane Landry and Louella Landry; her 13 grandchildren, Jaime, Jeremy, Penny, Micky, Crystal, Lindsey, Mitchell, Abby, Tori, Katy, Jeramie, Joshua and Jessica; 21 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Shelton Faulk; her second husband, Rodney Schexnider; her parents, Sidney and Ola Benoit Landry; two sons, Roger and Bert Faulk; and two brothers, Aaron and Dallas Landry.

Verna enjoyed Cajun music and dancing, reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Dore, Micky Cormier, Jonas Kracher, Kendall Schexnider, Terrell Faulk, and Dylan Kracher.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeramie McGuire, Joshua Fontenot, Pat LeMaire, Bitsy Dore, Jerome Boudreaux, and Mitchell Schexnider.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed by the Sts. Peter & Paul KC’s on Sunday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Verna Schexnider’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Verna’s family to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, her caregivers Janie Meche, Rachelle Demette, Jane Landry, and all the family and friends who helped during this difficult time.

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.