Verna T. Harrington

April 10, 1925 ~ May 18, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Verna Harrington, 94, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Cornerstone Village. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Pastor David Hunter, Jr. and Pastor Shelton Clay officiating the services.

She is survived by her daughter, Jovita Adams of Breaux Bridge; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nanson Harrington; her daughter, Deanna Duhon; her grandson, Chad Duhon; and her parents, Euphemon Trahan and the former Edolia Dartez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 2:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.