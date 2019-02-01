December 10, 1932 ~ January 30, 2019

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Vernis Joseph Leger, 86, who died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at his daughter’s residence. He will be laid to rest at Nunez Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Mr. Leger was a member of the Indian Bayou Volunteer Fire Department since 1977. He was head cook of the annual Indian Bayou jambalaya annual fund raiser and many other charities and organizations for over 40 years. He also belonged to the American Legion, and volunteered for The Relay For Life. Mr. Leger was also a board member of Farm Bureau and the Drainage Board. He was a loving and gentle caregiver and friend to many.

He is survived by his daughter, Monica Leger Meaux and her husband, Karl of Kaplan; his granddaughter, Shaina Meaux of Kaplan; one sister, Stella and her husband, Brandt Terro of Kaplan; two brothers, Nolan Leger and his wife, Mary Lou of Port Arthur, TX and Kenneth Leger and his wife, BernaDean of Abbeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lilly Vincent Leger; one son, Vince Leger; and his parents, Dewey “Tee-Tee” Leger and the former Leona Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 8:30 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 9:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Leger family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.