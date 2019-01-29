December 10, 1944 ~ January 26, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Vernon “Dale” Harrington, 74, who died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita “Joyce” Harrington; two sons, Ken Harrington of Abbeville, and Troy Harrington and his wife Christie of Maurice; five grandchildren, Andrew Harrington and wife Shalon of Maurice, Trey Harrington and his wife Megan of Meaux, Christian Harrington of Baton Rouge, Lindsey Harrington of Erath, and Alex Harrington of Erath; two great grandchildren, Brynn Harrington and Bethany Harrington of Maurice; four brothers, John “Fuzzy”, Roy Jr., Robert, and Rudy; three sisters, Brenda, Cindy, and Gay; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Harrington Sr.; mother, Carrie Lege Cuvillier; one sister, Anita Harrington; and brothers, Wilson Harrington, Nolan Harrington and Lanest “Lance” Harrington.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, especially nurse, Robin Broussard and caregiver, Karen Champagne for their kindness, compassion and loving care given to Mr. Dale and his family during their time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.