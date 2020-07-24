ABBEVILLE – A Graveside Service and Interment will be held for Ms. Veronica Brailey, 56, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. John Allen, officiating.

A resident of Abbeville, LA she passed at 9:39 A.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Abbeville, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother: Lola Mae Brailey Taylor of Abbeville, LA; an aunt who raised and loved her as her own: Martha Brailey Rideaux of Abbeville, LA; two sisters: Lisa Citizen Narcisse of Abbeville, LA and Alberta Citizen Minix of Church Point,LA; three brothers: Ronald Citizen, Donald Citizen and Nelson Citizen (Tonya) all of Abbeville, LA; special aunt: Penny Brailey Coleman of Abbeville, LA and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Citizen, her sister, Cora Brailey Caffery, and her grandparents, Lawrence and Mable Brailey Sr.

Special thanks to Cornelius Darby and Danielle Sinegal who served as Veronica’s caregivers.

Active Pallbearers: Dante Citizen, Damian Briggs, Jason Briggs, Ryanel Trahan, Joshua Citizen and Donald Brailey.

For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Greene Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.