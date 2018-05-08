Victoria Bourque

Funeral services for Victoria Bernard Bourque, 95, will be held Wednesday May 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM in David Funeral Home, with Deacon Keith Duhon of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday May 8, 2018 from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:00 PM and will continue from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Milton.

A lifelong resident of Youngsville, currently living with her daughter in Bossier City. Mrs. Bourque passed away at a Riverview Care Center in Bossier City LA Saturday May 5, 2018. She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors, animal, especially her cows. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all.

Mrs. Bourque is survived by her daughter Jane and her husband Marvin Tidwell, of Bossier City; her siblings Gilbert Bernard, Mary Lou Romero, Cecile Romero all of New Iberia and Earline Denais of Maurice; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Evariste Bourque; her daughter Mary Ann Mire; her parents Leopaul and Ada Reaux Bernard, four brothers Albert, Paul, Leo, and Hypolite Bernard; and her sister Mae Blanchard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ken and Tony Mire, Mike Zeda, Timmy Denais, Leland Snell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Mire, Terry DeMoss, and Marvin Tidwell.

Condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.