March 2, 1933 ~ October 5, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Viella Simon, 86, who died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ted Simon of Kaplan; her three sons, Michael Simon and his wife, Vanessa of Austin, TX, Arne Simon of Kaplan, and Kelly Simon and his wife, Patty of Gonzales; her three daughters, Rachel and her husband, Chip Miller of Maurice, Joan and her husband, Wade Navarre of Lafayette, and Janet and her husband, Tim Thompson of Denham Springs; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, June Simon; her son-in-law, Gary LeBlanc; and her parents, Wilton Landry and the former Evitta Breaux.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Faulk, M.D,, and his staff, Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, and their staff as well as Gueydan Memorial Guest Home, and their staff. The family would also like to thank her special caregivers, Alice Williams and Betty Vaughn.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession departs for the church.

