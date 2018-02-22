ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Viola S. Benoit,79, will be 12:00PM Saturday February 24, 2018 at St. Mary Magdelen Catholic Church with Father Michael Richard officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Saturday February 24, 2018 from 9:00AM until service time.

Viola, passed away Thursday February 15, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She was a member of St. Mary Magdelen Catholic Church. She loved to sew and play piano.

She is survived by her children; Nelson Landry and wife Deanna of New Iberia, Linda Nunez and husband Spencer of Abbeville, Beulah Cooper of Baton Rouge, Caroline Mitchell and husband Kenvern of Abbeville, Joseph Shane Landry of Baldwin, Sharon Batiste and husband Murphy of Gonzales, and Elson Landry of Abbeville; 18 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Beulah Moore Stewart; her husband Joseph Benoit; a grandson Nelson Landry Jr.; sisters Agnes Washington and Sylvia Lee Freeman; brothers Dalton Stewart Jr. and Phillip Stewart.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.