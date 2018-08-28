A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Virnez Bertrand, 89, will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

A native of Henry and a resident of Duson, Mr. Bertrand died at 12:07AM on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Camelot Place in Rayne. He served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne Bertrand of Natchez, MS and Keith Bertrand of Duson; a brother, C.J. Bertrand; three grandchildren, Stephanie Bertrand, Tiffanie McFaul, and Courtney Hanks; four great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Colomb Bertrand; his parents, Eddie and Edith Bertrand; a brother, Hugh Bertrand; and a grandchild, Stacey Bertrand.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangement.