Vivian Hall Jones, 88, a resident of Verdunville, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 1:18 AM at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday February 3, 2018 from 8:00 AM until recitation of the rosary at 9:30 AM at the St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin, LA. Tributes will follow the recitation of the rosary. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the funeral mass services at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Verdunville, LA.

Memories of Vivian will forever remain in the hearts of her four sons, Larry (Sheila) Jones, Sr. of Verdunville, LA , Lester (Doris) Jones of Maurice, LA, Jessie (Janis) Jones, Jr. of Verdunville, LA and Leroy (Hazel) Jones of Denver, CO; one daughter, Diane (Ronnie) Pilette of Lafayette, LA.; eighteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Vivan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Jesse Jones, Sr., a son. Clifford Jones; her parents, Benny Hall and Elnora K. Hall; two brothers, two sisters, and two devoted friends, Marie Verdun and Lucille Fleming.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.

Condolences to family may be sent to the family at www.jones-funeral-home.com.