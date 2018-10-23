June 27, 1951- October 20, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday October 24, 2018 honoring the life of Vivian Marie Facille, 67, who passed away on Saturday October 20, 2018.

Vivian is survived by her husband, Edward Facille of Abbeville; sons, Cliff Choate and his wife Carrie of Winnie, TX and Dirk Choate and his wife Jada of Abbeville; daughters, Regina Gillihan and her husband Kerry of Rayne and Angela Deshotel and her husband Billy of Bancker; brothers, Ronald Luquette of Abbeville and Ray Luquette of Abbeville; sisters, Sandra Luquette of Abbeville, Brenda Luquette of Abbeville and Susan Luquette of Abbeville; and grandchildren, Jade, Miranda, Dustin, Noelle, Rylee, Jaxon, Dalton and Tristen

She was preceded in death by her parents Howard Luquette and the former Delsy Ardeneaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday October 24, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

