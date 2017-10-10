Erath – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Vories Joseph Stoute, lovingly known as “Potch”, 85, was held at 4:00 pm on Monday, October 9, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiated

Interment was follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

A native and lifelong resident of Erath, Mr. Stoute died at 1:04 am on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Stoute was born on September 13, 1932. He was the fourth child of Eli and Theola Stoute. Vories Stoute took part in five major sports at Erath High School and was prominent in three: basketball, football, and softball. Stoute began playing basketball in the seventh grade, played Jr. Varsity as an eighth grader, and played Varsity as a freshman. He lettered his last four years and served as team captain in 1949, 1950, and 1951. Stoute was all tournament five times. In fast pitch softball, he played first base, centerfield, and pitcher. In 1947-48, the team went all the way to the state semi-finals. He was a member of the first six man football team at Erath High that suited out in 1949. In the first year they won six games.

Vories played running back and left halfback positions. Stoute served as captain till he graduated in 1951. After graduating high school he married his high school sweetheart, Delores Simon.

He was co-owner of Le Magasin, a landmark gift shop in Erath in the 1970’s. He was also employed with the Vermilion Parish School Board as a bus driver and was recognized for 40 years of service.

His love of the Erath community and Vermilion Parish was evident in all that he did. He remained active in youth recreation throughout his life. He worked at the Eganeet Teen Center and skating rink in the 1960’s along with his wife.

They hosted many dances, plays, and events to raise money for the youth programs. He was instrumental in promoting Vermilion Parish tourism, served with the Knights of Columbus, was a Troop Leader for Troop 82 of the Boy Scouts for several years, served as an umpire for Erath Little League, served as Grand Marshall of the Erath 4th of July Celebration and also built floats for the Erath 4th of July Celebrationfor float riders each year. One of his proudest moments was being named King for a local Mardi Gras Krewe, the Krewe of Vermilion named Vories King Vermilion II. He was inducted into the Erath High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986 for all his athletic accomplishments.

The eternal story teller, Stoute always had an audience for his stories about Erath history, its schools and early sports in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He loved to tell stories as much as the people of Erath loved to hear them. He loved being outdoors, working in his garden, planting flowers and decorating the yard for holidays. His gentle, kind nature drew people to him. His greatest joy was putting a smile on someone else’s face. He had a gift of making people feel like they had known him for years, even if you met him just once on the street of Erath you became a friend for life. Everyone that met him, loved him.After retiring as a bus driver for over 40 years of service he volunteered at Dozier Elementary for many years to stay connected to the youth of our town. He would read books, tell stories of olden days, dress up as characters for special occasions, and bring treats to the children.

Friends and family were the cornerstone of Stoute’s life and he lived for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. At family gatherings, he always planned fun games and activities for the family. He loved to cook and bake for friends and neighbors, especially for their monthly card games. He loved having company at his home to have his fig tarts or a piece of blueberry pie. Yes, friends and family were so important to him, love the people around you was his moto.

Stoute is survived by a son, Timothy P. Stoute of Erath; two daughters, Hope S. Hebert and her husband Sean of Youngsville and Kassey S. LeBlanc and her husband Tim of Baytown, TX; six grandchildren, Bailey Hebert, Camryn Hebert, Avery-Grace Hebert, Donovan Stoute, Kasie Simon, and Nicole LeBlanc; and five great grandchildren, Draigen Stoute, Khoda Stoute, Anistyn Gary, Kyndal Simon and Payton Leblanc.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Simon Stoute; his parents, Eli and Theola Stoute; two brothers, Dalton Stoute and Weston Stoute; a sister, Thelma Menard; and two grandchildren, Heather LeBlanc and Michelle LeBlanc.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lafayette General Medical Center along with the wonderful sitters who lovingly cared for Mr. Stoute.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via donrs@stjude.org.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.