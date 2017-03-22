Walter Williams Jr.

A native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, Louisiana, Walter “Pupie” Williams Jr., passed away on March 13, 2017, at his residence.

His life would seem too short for many, but for those who were touched by him understand that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. As a result of his generous and pleasant personality, he was loved by many.

His life will forever be remembered and cherished by his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Toni Marie Saddler of Abbeville; his brother, Darren Lee Williams (Lea) of Abbeville; nephews, Russell Saddler (Keisha), Darren Williams Jr., Cody Williams, Mark Saddler, Reco Williams and Cordell Williams; nieces, Natasha W. Mitchell (Leonard) and Ashley Collins; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Williams Sr.; mother, Gladys Sinegar Williams; paternal grandparents, Ambrose Williams and Norma Bessard Williams; maternal grandparents, Amile Sinegar and Maggie Henderson Sinegar; and a very special sister-in-law, Lea Therese Williams (Darren), all of Abbeville.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family, followed by and open gathering for family and friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Masonic Hall located at 1077 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Abbeville, La.