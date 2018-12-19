December 8, 1926 ~ December 14, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Wanda Latiolais, 92, who died Friday, December 14, 2018 at her residence. She was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Mary Wanda Latiolais was born on December 8, 1926 to Ozite and Hampton Greene. With her siblings, Ann and Farrell, she lived an idyllic life under the shade of oak and orange trees. It was a magical and formative time for her and she was always proud to say that she was a descendent of Russ and Eugenia Abshire Greene.

Ms. Latiolais graduated Salutatorian of E. Broussard High School and attended business school in Abbeville. She married the love of her life, Earl, on April 14, 1945, and they shared 64 years together. She was a devoted and dedicated mother and homemaker, who enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home with her “Special Lobster Rice Dressing,” and “famous” seafood gumbo.

Ms. Wanda was actively engaged in social activities. In 1989, she joined the Cajun Quilters Guild with a group of ladies who worked together for the next 25 years making quilts to support local charities, including Maltrait Memorial Catholic School. One of the highlights in her life was being selected as Kaplan’s Mardi Gras Chic-A-La-Pie Queen. During her year’s reign, she truly displayed her spirited nature.

She is survived by her son, Glenn Latiolais and his wife, Jessica of Abbeville; her daughter, Jan Latiolais and her husband, Cecil Currie of Houston, TX; she was known as “Momsie” to her six grandchildren, Jolene and her husband, Mark Harson, Jeanise and her husband, Troy Meyers, Jason Latiolais and his wife, Ashley, Landon Meaux and his wife, Lindsey, Julee Myers, and Trent Hampton Myers; ten great grandchildren, Kristi Harson, Bailey Harson, Trevor Delahoussaye, Tyler Meyers, Jax Latiolais, Tyson Meyers, Baylor Meaux, Ember Meaux, Stella Meaux, and Fletcher Meaux; and one sister, Ann Greene Meaux of Meaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Joseph Latiolais; her parents, Hampton Greene and the former Ozite Broussard; her brother, Farrell Greene; her daughter, Sheryl Latiolais Myers; and her great grandchild, Tristin Latiolais.

The Latiolais family expresses their deepest gratitude towards her dedicated, loving caregivers, Regina Edwards, Theresa Thibeaux, and Janice Francis, who filled her days with love, support, and laughter. They treated Ms. Wanda as though she was one of their own. Ms. Latiolais’ family would also like to thank Lamm Health Care and especially Dr. Scott Bergeaux. The family would also like to thank her special hairdressers, Vanessa Comeaux and Mary Smith, who always made certain that Ms. Wanda was impeccably styled.

The Latiolais family feels blessed to have had this great woman and role model in their lives and her soul now becomes their guardian angel.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Latiolais family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.