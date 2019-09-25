June 5, 1963 ~ September 24, 2019

A memorial will be held at a later date honoring the life of Wanda Lynn Turner, 56, who died Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Samantha Perrin and her husband Kyle Taylor of Port Allen; son, Scott Henry of Abbeville; mother, Lillian Suire Turner; best friend, Paula Menard; granddaughter, Alayna Henry; five brothers, Steve Turner, Earl Turner, Eddie Turner, Michael Miller and Curney Turner; and six sisters, Barbara Dronet, Brenda Spradley, Goldie Turner, Rebecca White, Peggy Turner and Genevieve Neveu.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ores Turner, Sr.; sister, Judy Wesson; and brothers, Allen Stoute, Ronnie Turner, Jerry Turner, Russell Turner, Jeffery Turner and Ores Turner, Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.