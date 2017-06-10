Wardray Frank Landry “Tee”

April 17, 1929 ~ June 8, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 12, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Wardray Frank Landry, 88, who died Thursday, June 8, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery. Father Danny Picard (friend of the family) will celebrate the funeral mass and conduct the services. Pallbearers will be Mike Landry, Bill Landry, Mark Landry, Warren Whaley, Sr., Craig Duhon, Mitch Guilbeaux and Bill Broussard.

Mr. Landry was a lifelong resident of Vermilion Parish. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School class of 1946. Mr. Landry was a dedicated employee for The Daily Advertiser for more than 52 years.

Mr. Landry dedicated his life to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also known as the Paper Angel to the local neighbors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virgie Guidry Landry; three sons, Michael and wife Lisa, Bill and wife Kelly, and Mark and wife Anne; four daughters, Cindy Broussard and husband Bill, Patty Whaley and husband Warren, Jan Guilbeaux and husband Murphy, and Mary Duhon and husband Craig; grandchildren, Brandon Broussard (Emily) , Ryan Broussard (Chrissy), Heath Broussard (Rani), Josh Broussard (Katie), Lauren Trahan (Jeremy), Coby Richard (Wendy), Brett Richard (Tiffany), Denee’ Hebert (Marcus), Maghon Coleman (Troy), Liz LeBlanc (Robert), Warren Whaley, Jr. (Paula), Brady Guilbeaux (Stephanie), Mitch Guilbeaux, Tyler Duhon (Alerie), Hunter Duhon, Madison Duhon, Kristen and Channing Credeur, Ashlee Landry, Julia Ferris Reineke; nineteen great grandchildren; three step great-great grandchildren; sister, Mae B.L Dugas; brother, Rayward Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leoday and Ethel Landry; grandchildren, Cade Guilbeaux and Christopher Landry; and sisters, Margie Broussard and Wanda Weidamann.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, June 12, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

To the nurses, bathers and volunteers of Heart of Hospice, a special thanks to these people for the love, care and compassion they administered to Mr. Landry and the family.

The Landry family would like to recognize the sitters, Patricia, Vanessa, Nicki, and numerous others for their outstanding care.

We would also like to recognize Mr. James Guidry for bringing our dad joy and the best quality of life, going above and beyond his care giving duties for a Dad who thought the world of him. James will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Also thanks to Mr. Luce Frederick for your generous services and all Eucharistic Ministers for the charitable gifts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Dr., Suite A, Lafayette, LA 70506.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.