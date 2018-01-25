April 8, 1925 ~ January 24, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 26, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Warren Edward LeLeux, 92, who died Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Richard LeLeux, Jr., James LeLeux, Jr., Marcus LeLeux, Kolt Bergeron, Jacob Bergeron, and Edward LeLeux. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Dartez, Damon LeLeux, and Shannon LeLeux.

Warren is survived by his wife of 71 years, Imay Marie LeLeux; four sons, Warren LeLeux, Jr. and his wife Ana of California, Richard LeLeux of Erath, James LeLeux of Abbeville, and Russell LeLeux and his wife Bonnie of Abbeville; daughters, Phyllis Dartez and her husband Michael of Maurice, and Betty Bergeron and her husband Damon of Abbeville; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clebert LeLeux and the Editha Rageur; seven siblings; and daughter-in-law, Glenda LeLeux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM; Friday, January 26, 2018 8:00 AM until 10:15 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.