ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held for Warren Green, Sr. 66 at 11:00 A.M. at Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street in Abbeville, LA with Rev. Joseph Baudoin officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Carter-Rudd-Lewis Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

A resident of Lafayette, LA he passed at 3:51 A.M. on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospice-The Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA.

Warren is a Marine Corp Veteran and military honors will be rendered.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory, three daughters, Demetria Green of Abbeville, LA, Melanie R. Green Bell (Jamie) of Houston, TX and Shakeeka Jones of Kentucky; one son, Spencer Perro (Carletta) of Lafayette, LA; step-children, Ebony Thibodeaux and Tiaron Thibodeaux, Alicia Lively Reese, Otis Thibodeaux and Jonathan Thibodeaux all of Abbeville, LA; five sisters, Dorothy Randle of Lafayette, LA, Ethel Mitchell and Anna Marie Harrison both of Abbeville, LA, Ada Green Soto and Joyce Andrus of New Iberia, LA; two brothers, Rogers Green(Karen) of Houston, TX and Walter Baudoin of Abbeville, LA; grandchildren, Kevin Green, Demarcus Green, Da’Shanai Jones, Chai Jones, Markell Jones, Shawn Green (Tavia), Deondric Green, D’Vonte Green, Aaron Green, Tierra Green, Sunnie Antoine, Haley Perro, CurtisAntoine, Jasmine Bell, Caden Bell, Davante Brown, Haston Sonnier, Hayden Sonnier, and Hunter Sonnier; great-grandchildren, Xavion Broussard, Tai’janae Green, Kaleise Green, Ka’Myri Green, Tai’leah Green, Zavanna Green, Lillianna Green, and Delanna Green, Ka’Vion Vallot and Ki’yra Vallot; two godchildren, Crystal Broussard Randall and Christy Landry both of Abbeville, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by three children, Warren Green, Jr., Kellie Raquel Green and Craygon Jermaine Green; his parents, Washington Green, Sr. and Blanche McNeal Green; two brothers, Lawrence Green and Washington Green, Jr.

Active pallbearers will be Spencer Perro, Shawn Green, Deondric Green, D’Vonte Green, Aaron Green, Jamie Bell and Chai’ Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be Davante Brown, Abraham Turner, Rogers Green, Raymond Mouton, Sr., Otis Thibodeaux and Jonathan Thibodeaux.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street in Abbeville, LA 70510. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.