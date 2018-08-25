Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018, at a 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Warren J. Roussel, 81, who died on Friday, August 24, 2018 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Reverend James Brady, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral mass.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, JoAnn Vinet Roussel of Lafayette; one daughter, Lisa Adams of Raceland, LA; one stepson, David Fernandez and his wife, Amy of Arnaudville; six grandchildren, Kyle Porche, Abby Adams, Jared Roussel, Bryson Fernandez, Brandon Fernandez, Gavin Fernandez; and two great grandchildren, Kennedi Porche and Ethan Roussel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eula Pitre Roussel and father, Reme Ange Roussel; one son, Wallace Sako Roussel; one sister, Lula Foret.

A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all. He never met a stranger. Warren’s true passion was fishing and hunting.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and on Monday, August 27, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service at 10:00 A.M.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 7:00 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Warren J. Roussel's name to American Cancer Society, 1604 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, St Joseph Hospice of Acadiana, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503 and Miles Perret Center Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd #200, Lafayette, LA 70508.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Roussel family to the staff at Lafayette General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospice of Acadiana and Cancer Center of Acadiana. The Roussel family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ryan Chastant, Dr. Jason Schumadine and Dr. Salman Malad.

