October 19, 1926 ~ March 10, 2018

KAPLAN —Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Joseph Warren Suire, 91, who died Saturday, March 10, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his son, Terry Suire and his wife, Kelly, of Lafayette; his daughter, Melanie Suire and her fiance’, Johnny Hebert, of Kaplan; his daughter-in-law, Cori Suire; four grandchildren, Cami Suire, Jordan Suire and his wife, Brittany, Brennen Suire, and Brittney Suire; and two great grandchildren, Valor and Christian Suire.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Suire; his parents, Paul Suire and the former Lucille Romero; four sisters, Bernice “Tedo” Vidrine, Mable “Sook” Breaux, Irene Triola, and Beatrice “Beaty” Vincent; his brother, Phillip “Cush” Suire; and his special buddy, Earl Fritz.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to a good friend and neighbor, Darnell Bufford. The family would also like to thank Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Edie Morgan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, March 12, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Suire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net” www.vincentfuneralhome.net.