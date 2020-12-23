ABBEVILLE, LA – On December 17, 2020 an Angel of the Lord came to free Warren Troy Plowden from this world’s challenges. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship. Public visitation will be from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. followed by funeral service at 12:00 Noon.

Warren was born on September 30, 1966, to the late Cleveland Plowden, Jr. and Sylvia Andrus Brown in Abbeville, LA. He was baptized in the Name of the Lord, Jesus Christ at an early age at World Wide Church of God.

He loved to sing and played all instruments. Singing was his love, from a young child. He also loved writing music. “Dang-Dang” had the ability to make his own video game, before video games came to be what they are now. When the song “Rapper’s Delight” came out there was a contest on the radio, which he won, and he became part of the group The Sugarhill Gang.

As Warren grew older, he fell in love with the Lord Jesus and His Word, faithfully going to worship and praising God. His love for Christ helped him blossom into a True Man of God.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Brittany Plowden of Spokane, WA; his mother, Sylvia Andrus Brown (Peter); sisters: Denise Demouchet, Essie Livings (Mitchell), Erica Small (Allen), Tracey Bessard, Myra Bessard of Abbeville, LA, Dawnette Black (Shawn) of New Iberia, LA and DaKeesha Levine of Baton Rouge, LA; brothers: Min. Garmon K. Plowden (Sheila), Marc S. Plowden (Yolanda), Michael Bessard (Ann), Rodrick Bessard of Abbeville, LA and Yourick Levine of Lafayette, LA; aunts: Christa Belle Andrus (Godmother), Kathleen Wilson, Shirley Bernard, Anne Fusilier, Beverly Butcher (Joseph) and Patricia Plowden; uncles: Frank Andrus, Sr. (Lillian) and Glen Plowden, Sr. (Lucy), a Special Friend, Clarence Levy, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Cleveland Plowden, Jr., maternal grandparents: Alfred and Essie Mae Andrus; paternal grandparents: Cleveland Plowden, Sr. and Nona Nolan Plowden; brothers: Cleveland Plowden III and Dwayne Bessard; maternal uncles: Alfred Andrus, Jr., Jessie Andrus, Sr., Daniel Andrus, Sr. (Godfather), Warren Andrus, Sr., Percy Andrus, Sr., and John Lee Andrus; paternal aunts and uncles: Jeffery Plowden, Mamie Grant, Ethaline Hills and Gwendolyn Plowden; niece, Asia Plowden and great-nephew Ahmad C. Broussard.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home of Abbeville, LA –218 North St. Valerie Street. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed via its website: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.