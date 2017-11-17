Wendy H LeBlanc

2/14/1960 - 11/4/2017

ABBEVILLE — Wendy Hidalgo LeBlanc entered into eternal peace on Saturday, November 4th, at her home from a brief illness with cancer. A celebration of Wendy’s life will be held on Saturday, November 18th, @ Amana Christian Fellowship Center in Maurice, La.

She leaves behind her loving Husband, Donnie LeBlanc, devoted Mother, Shirley Perry, 2 brothers, Keith Hidalgo & wife Cassie, Chad Hidalgo, & 3 sisters, Debbie Hidalgo, Darlene Wright & husband, Randy & Kathy LeBlanc, & husband Kevin, several nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews.

Wendy was preceded in death by her Father, Etienne Hidalgo, & Mother & Father-in-Law Joyce & Lovelace LeBlanc.

The Family wishes to send sincere appreciation to family & friends that have reached out with thoughts & prayers. Wendy is already sadly missed.