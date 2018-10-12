September 28, 1937 ~ October 10, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Wesley Joseph Campbell, 81, who died Wednesday, October 10, 2018. He will be laid to rest at Pecan Island Community Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

Wesley is survived by his wife, Martha C. Campbell; two daughters, Sonya Landry and Deidra Vaughan; son, Christopher “Chris” Campbell; sister, Mary Henry; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Campbell and the former Eulalie Ryder; two brothers, Lovelace Campbell and Douglas Campbell; and son, Brendon “Ben” Campbell.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

