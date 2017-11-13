January 15, 1937 ~ November 12, 2017

HENRY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at St. John Catholic Church honoring the life of Whitney “June” Romero, 80, who died Sunday, November 12, 2017.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Ryan Romero, Matt Richard, Phillip Bertrand, David Bertrand, Michelle Soileau and Russ Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be Caidyn Richard and Grayson Richard.

Whitney was a fun loving man who loved his family deeply. He was a gentle giant of a man who seemed so tough on his exterior but had the softest heart of any man we have known. All three of his children were provided with everything they needed but instilled a strong work ethic in each one of them.

Whitney did not have a high school education but there was nothing he couldn’t do and he passed that on to his son and grandson. His great grandkids were the love if his life. On a dark day when he didn’t feel good those kids were the only thing that made him perk up. His real love was his wife of 57 years who became his eyes and his constant companion.

Whitney is survived by his wife of 57 years, Flo Romero; son, Tony Romero and his wife Norma; daughters, Corona Romero and Shari Goutierrez and her husband Marty; sister, Mary Lou Bertrand; grandchildren, Heather Romero Richard and her husband Matt, Ryan Romero, Brittany Goutierrez and Kaitlyn Goutierrez; and two great grandchildren, who were the light of life, Caidyn Richard and Grayson Richard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney Romero and the former Etta Broussard; and a brother, Carroll Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 2:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

