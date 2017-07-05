Whitney Joseph Istre

August 02, 1924 ~ Jul 04, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 06, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Whitney J. Istre, who passed away on Tuesday, July 04, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Michael Richard officiating. Pallbearers will be Allen Toucheck, Jr., Scott Benoit, Joshua Gary, Chad Landry, Caroll Landry, Jr. and Travis Arcemont. Honorary pallbearers will be Sidney Istre, Rodney Istre, Rodney Istre, Jr. and Devin Touchet.

Whitney was born August 02, 1924 to William and Aimee Istre. At the age of 19 he was drafted into the Army on December 20, 1943 until April 30, 1946. In the summer of 1948, he met and fell in love with Verna Sonnier. They married on August 20, 1948. They lovingly raised nine children. Whitney’s motto was, if you were family, you never needed an invitation—his door was always open.

Whitney cherished every moment in the 57 years, 5 months, and 11 days that he spent with his wife. Today they are reunited in the Kingdom of Heaven

He is survived by two sons, Sidney Istre of New Iberia and Rodney Istre and wife Pam of Delcambre; four daughters, Anna Benoit and husband Carl of Scott, Verna Arcemont and husband Andrew, Sr. of New Iberia, Wanda Valente and husband Phil of Delcambre, and Judy Istre of New Iberia; one brother, Joseph Istre of Kaplan; fifteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceeded in death by his wife, Verna Sonnier Istre; parents, William and Aimee Istre; brothers, Antoine and Amedie”Blackie” Istre; sister, Marie Istre; Children, William and Mack Istre, and Mary Lou Landry; and two grandchildren, Alexis Price and Andrew Arcemont Jr.

Whitney’s family would like to offer special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice, Jeremy with First Name Basis, and all of his children for the loving care given to him.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville on Wednesday, July 05, 2017 from 2:30 pm to 10:00 pm with the rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm; and on Thursday, July 06, 2017 from 8:00 am to 1:45 pm when the procession will depart for church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.