ERATH — Funeral Services for Wilbert “Shoot” Broussard, 76, will be 2:00PM Friday January 4, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Erath with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday, January 4, 2019 from 10:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

“Shoot”, a native and life resident of Erath, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville. He owned and operated Shoots Lounge for over 25 years. Among his various hobbies, he enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, horse racing, playing Bourre, talking politics, and tending to his pepper garden. He was a loving family man and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Darlene Broussard, Blaine Broussard and wife April, Tanya Trahan and husband Mike, and Charisse Broussard; his siblings, Donald Broussard and wife Velta, Sterling Broussard and wife Dianna, Mary Faulk, Jenil Falgout and husband Mike, and Sable Chauvin and husband Karl; grandchildren, David Jayroe, Kaitlin Rogers, Hannah Trahan, Jade Reaux, Megan Owen, Grace Trahan, Conner Bowen, Whitley Burnside, Michael McCoy, and Madison McCoy; great grandchildren, Camille and Blaine Jayroe, Aubrey and Finn Rogers; his former wife, Dianna Boger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lua and Lilly Simon Broussard; a brother Galen “Joe” Broussard and a siter, Audrey THeriot.

