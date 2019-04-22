ERATH — Funeral Services for Mr. Wilbert John Romero, 74, will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00PM with Pastor Todd Menard officiating, musical selection will be done by Troy and Chad Romero, nephews. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery of Erath.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of services.

A resident of Abbeville, Mr. Wilbert Romero died at 12:26PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Abbeville General Medical Center. He was a produce clerk at National Food Store for twenty-nine years and worked as a custodian at Erath Middle School, Vermilion Parish School Board for fourteen years. He enjoyed gardening, bird watching, working in the orchard with fruit and pecan trees, farmers markets, swap meets with his son, and games of chess with his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie LeBlanc Romero of Abbeville; his son, Randall Romero of Abbeville; his daughters, Laura Renard and her husband Chad of Erath, Christine Denais and her husband Tony of Delcambre, Becky Trim and her husband Lance of Abbeville; his grandsons, Aaron Romero, Seth Renard, Jared Denais, Tristen Trim, and Colby Trim; his granddaughter, Emily Denais; his step-granddaughter Nicole Menard; his great-granddaughter, Abigail Romero; his brothers, Dennis Romero and his wife Thelma of Abbeville, Bradley Romero and his wife Ann of Maurice; his sisters, Linda Plowden of Kaplan, Audrey Cormier and her husband Kevin of Kaplan, and Maudry Istre and her husband Otis of Kaplan.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sidney Romero and Edith Baudoin Romero; his son, Carl Romero; and his brothers, Leewood Romero Sr., and Joseph Romero.

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Romero, Seth Renard, Jared Denais, Tristen Trim, Colby Trim, Emily Denais, Chad Renard, Tony Denias, and Lance Trim.

