February 6, 1946 ~ July 16, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Wilbert Lee Abshire, 71, who died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. Pastor Ronald Roy will officiate the service.

Wilbert is survived by his daughter, Hope Clements and her husband, Jonathan of Abbeville; grandchild, Justin Clements of Abbeville; and sister, Phyllis Roy and her husband, Ronald of Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Joseph Abshire and the former Adley Baudoin; child, Charity Abshire; and brothers, Dale Abshire and Warren Hardy.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

