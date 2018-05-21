ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Wilda Broussard Bares, 95, will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, May 21, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, LA with Reverent William Schambough Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Sunday, May 20 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 PM, with the recitation of the Holy Rosaryat 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, May 21 from 8:00 am until the time of service.Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

A native of Vermillion Parish, and a resident of the Woodlawn Bridge Community, Wilda was adevoted wife and mother who loved her family whom were always first in her life, especially her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Joseph’s Ladies Altar Society.

She is survived by her three daughters Patsy B. Hebert and Joan B. Morvant and her husband Billy Morvant all of the Woodlawn Bridge Community, and Aralise B. Whitney and her husband Mark Whitney of Lafayette; her grandchildren David Hebert and his wife Amanda Hebert, Matthew Hebert, Jessica Hebert Ward and her husband John Ward, Elizabeth Morvant Gaspard and her husband Chad Gaspard, Angela Morvant LeBlanc and her husband Barry LeBlanc, and Eric Whitney; Nine great grandchildren; and four sisters Joyce Schexnider of Sulphur, LA, Louella (Jimmie) Sonnier of Lafayette, LA,Janet (Carol) Lacy of Scott, LA and Nola Broussard of Milton, LA.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Louis Theo Bares; parents, John Edier and Lorna Landry Broussard; grandchild Charles Louis Whitney; two brothers Francis Fred Broussard of Crowley, and Paul Hugh “Nap” Broussard of Milton; three sisters Tina Simon and Leona “To-Toot” Broussard of Milton, and Mildred Picard of Maurice.

Pallbearers will be Elizabeth M. Gaspard, David Hebert, Angela M. LeBlanc, Matthew Hebert, John Ward, and Eric Whitney. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Morvant, Mark Whitney, Barry LeBlanc, Amanda Hebert and Jessica H. Ward.

The Bares family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Acadiana Home Care, Bridgeway Hospice, and especially to Miss Wilda’s caretakers Ann Perro, Renee Pillette, Juanita Landry, and Fawanda Broussard for their loving care and support.

