A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 9:00 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville; honoring the life of Wilda Faulk Hebert, 95, who died Thursday, September 28, 2017 at her home in Meaux.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Wilda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She loved to cook for her extended family and gathered them on Sundays for a family meal and visit. She liked nothing better than to be surrounded by her family; which she did until her death.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Suire and her husband Sanford Suire of Abbeville; and Daughter Delores Harrington of Meaux; grandson Zachary Hebert and Jimmy Harrington, his wife Kim and their daughter Kristyn of Meaux. Also survived by grand daughters Kari Harrington of Meaux and her companion Gene Monteaux and Leslye Broussard of Milton. She also leaves to cherish her memory great grandsons, Caleb Broussard of Milton and Seth Broussard, his wife Christine and their children, Dax and Colton, whom she saw every day and who were the joy of her life. She is also survived by her step grand daughter, Jamie Hamilton and husband Trey of Montevallo, Alabama; step grand sons, Mark Suire of Shreveport and Sy Suire and his wife Efrosini and their son Stone of North Grafton, Massachusetts. Wilda is also survived by her loving 98-year-old sister, Rose Herpin and her daughter-in-law Paula Durke Hebert.

Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Doris “Beb” Hebert; a son, Michael Brent Hebert; her parents Alexie Faulk and the former Pamela Colomb; her sister Hilda Faulk and her brothers Walter and Whitney Faulk.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her care takers Dianna Broussard, Janie Meche, and Roxanne Cormier and her nephew Jeffery Faulk, who visited often and brought smiles to her face.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory of Broussard, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana.