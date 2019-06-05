Wilda Mary Prejean Broussard

March 4, 1925 ~ June 5, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Wilda Mary Broussard, 94, who went to meet the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Shane Richard, Brooks Broussard, Kyle Laviolette, Phillip McCoy, Zakkary McCoy and Tommie Broussard. Honorary pallbearers will be Terrell Laviolette, Glen Prejean and Whitney Prejean, Jr. Lectors will be Wendy Broussard.

Wilda was born March 4, 1925, to Gladue and Noemie Vincent Prejean. She married Senia Joseph Broussard on July 24, 1946, in Abbeville.

Wilda learned the meaning of hard work early in life picking cotton on the family farm. Before and while caring for her five children she also worked at Oday Vincent’s Grocery Store, Bell Telephone, Weill’s Department Store, for Sheriffs Maxie Landry and Euda Delcambre, and at Abbeville General Hospital from 1967 to her retirement in 1989.

Watching baseball, reading, saying her rosary and prayers in French, and teaching CCD classes for St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church were Wilda’s past times. Once confined to a wheelchair, she loved keeping in touch with family through daily phone calls, often carried on in French.

Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, Gladue and Noemie Vincent Prejean; in-laws, Giles and Ada Broussard; husband, Senia Joseph Broussard; granddaughter, Kim Renee Broussard Sonnier; brother and sister-in-law, Whitney and Lillian Broussard Prejean; brother-in-law, Raymond Hebert; brother-in-law, Cleveland and spouse, Wilda Hebert Broussard; brother-in-law Alvin and spouse, Audrey Ledet Broussard; nephews, Ray and Roy Miguez, Terry, John Carl, and Cleveland “Sunny” Broussard; and great niece, Tricia Meyers.

Wilda leaves behind to cherish memories of their times together the following family members, sister: AnnaBell Prejean Hebert; children, Phil Russell Broussard (Jeanette), Barbara Nell Broussard Laviolette (Terrell), Connie Pearl Broussard, Sharon Therese Broussard, and Anthony Lynn Broussard (Wendy); grandchildren, Terrance Laviolette Maillho (Branton Scott), Kyle Jean Laviolette, Shane Elliot Richard (Jennifer), Scottie McCoy (April), Marcella McCoy, and Brooks Jason Broussard; great grandchildren, Schuyler Renee Lewis, Stephanie Lewis Payne (Richard), Summer Lewis Presley (Dylan), Jackson Brant Maillho, Caroline Laviolette Maillho, Allison Richard, Ethan Richard, Phillip Osbourn McCoy,

Zakkary Joseph McCoy, Hunter Wade, Brennan Viator, and Landon Buff; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton Cessac, Jayvon Payne, and Khloe Payne.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the following people who helped to make their mother’s life better: friend: Elina LeBlanc, daughter of her roommate at Eastridge,

Eucharistic Ministers, George and Lou Veazey, Mrs. Elaine Mula, staff of Eastridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, The Carpenter House, and ER at Abbeville General Hospital who cared for our mother, physicians and staff of Dr. Ronald Lahasky and Dr. Lanny Jay Turkewitz.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.