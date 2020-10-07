Article Image Alt Text

Wilfred “Gail” Luquette Jr.

Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:14am

August 13, 1949 ~ October 2, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Wilfred Gail Luquette Jr., 71, who died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.
Gail is survived by his wife of 47 years, Becky Luquette of Abbeville; two daughters, Jennifer “Jennie” Russo and her husband Russell of Abbeville and Jeanne Luquette of Abbeville; mother, Norma Luquette of Abbeville; brother, Michael Luquette and his wife Dana of Erath; sister, Jeanette Landry and her husband Timothy of Abbeville; brother-in-law, Ulyesse Bourque and his wife Helen of McKinney, TX; and a granddaughter, Alayna Russo of Abbeville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilfred Luquette, Sr.; brother, Curtis James Luquette; and parents-in-law, Laodis and Faye Bourque.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020