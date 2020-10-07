August 13, 1949 ~ October 2, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Wilfred Gail Luquette Jr., 71, who died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Gail is survived by his wife of 47 years, Becky Luquette of Abbeville; two daughters, Jennifer “Jennie” Russo and her husband Russell of Abbeville and Jeanne Luquette of Abbeville; mother, Norma Luquette of Abbeville; brother, Michael Luquette and his wife Dana of Erath; sister, Jeanette Landry and her husband Timothy of Abbeville; brother-in-law, Ulyesse Bourque and his wife Helen of McKinney, TX; and a granddaughter, Alayna Russo of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilfred Luquette, Sr.; brother, Curtis James Luquette; and parents-in-law, Laodis and Faye Bourque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.