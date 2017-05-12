ABBEVILLE — Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 1:00PM at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Abbeville for Wilfred Charles Allen.

Wilfred Charles Allen was born May 7, 1947 in Abbeville, LA to Wilton Allen and Roberta Brailey Allen. He is the oldest of three children. He was christened on July 13, 1947 at Mount Triumph Baptist by Reverend A.J. May. His Guardians were James Campbell and Victorine Broussard. He was baptized at an early age. He became a member of Pleasant Green Baptist Church on September 3, 1995.

Wilfred met Irma in the early 70s and the two were married February 17, 1973 in Abbeville, LA by Rev. Henry G Woods. From this union one daughter was born, Tara LaBelle Allen.

Wilfred enjoyed family gatherings and cruising around the streets of Abbeville. He worked for Abbeville Policy Juror for many years before becoming disabled.

Brother Wilfred Allen leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Wilton Allen, One Daughter, Tara Allen-Williams and her husband Dirk of Eastvale, CA; Three Granddaughters, Damarra Marie Williams, Dauriel Myel Williams and Danyelle Michelle Williams; One Grandson, Damion Malcolm Williams of Eastvale, CA.

One brother, Rev. John Edward Allen and his wife, Myra of Abbeville, LA; and One sister, Alice Elaine Guidry and her husband, Wilfred, Jr. of Beaumont, Texas.

Three nephews, Wilfred Paul Guidry III, Johnny Allen Guidry, Allen Broussard, eight nieces, Jenissa Allen St Julien and her husband Chris, Roberta “Auriel” Guidry, Julaine Allen Gray, his Godchild, and her husband, William, Janae Allen, Brenda Nolan and her husband Ted, Linda Broussard Pillette and her husband Edward, Sr., Catherine Broussard and Lola Broussard, Ten great nephews, seven great nieces, ten Great-Great nephews, Four great-Great nieces; a long time friend, Cynthia Montgomery, a special cousin that he considered a sister, Jeretha Ardoin; one great aunt, Anna (Ta Dut) Washington; one aunt, Mildred Brailey, two cousins whom he thought of as aunts, Mary Belle Campbell and Marian Wright; a host of family and friends.

Brother Allen is preceded in death by his wife, Irma Landry Allen; and his mother Roberta Brailey Allen.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM at Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

