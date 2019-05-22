ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mr. Wilfred Vaughn, 80, will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Pecan Island and a resident of Abbeville, Mr. Vaughn died at 2:56PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Abbeville. He proudly served his country in the US Army from March 26, 1957 until March 9, 1960. Mr. Wilfred was an avid hunter in his younger days, enjoyed working in his garden and attending his grandchildren’s sports events.

He is survived by two sons, Terrill Vaughn and his wife Maria of Indian Bayou and Shawn Vaughn and his wife Kristi of Indian Bayou; a daughter, Lorin Vaughn of Abbeville; four sisters, Annie Bell Richard, Adelena Sharpton, Velta Baxley, and Alma Minzenmayer; and six grandchildren; Colin Vaughn, Shane Vaughn, Marcelle Vaughn, Seth Vaughn, Megan Vaughn, and Zachary Vaughn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Eva Hardin Vaughan; a brother, Rufus Vaughan; and three sisters, Wilda Mae Romero, Melva Dummit, and Alberta Vaughan; and granddaughter Angelique Vaughn.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Romero, Shane Vaughn, Seth Vaughn, Zachary Vaughn, Wayne Romero, and Roderic Vaughan.

