William “Bill” Harry Kline

June 8, 1938 – April 15, 2018

Bill was born in Berwick PA June 8, 1938, and moved to Lafayette in 1978. He has resided in Meaux, LA for the last 20 years. Bill served in the navy, and he retired from grounds keeping at River Ranch. He was preceded in death by his parents Lida and Harry Kline, his sister Judith Stout, and his son William “Billly” Kline. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Julia Kline, one son, Jeremy Kline, two daughters, Anna Kline and Robin Hartley, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He also leaves behind one brother Dan Kline and one sister Cindy Oxley.

He was an artist, photographer and painter which he loved share with his family.

Service arrangements will be held Thursday April 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Church on E Broussard Road in Lafayette, LA.