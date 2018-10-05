ABBEVILLE — A Celebration of Life for William “Patrick” Boudreaux, 57, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 822 I.J. Joiner St., Abbeville, LA. Rev. Mediate Derouen, Officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, Saturday at the church and conclude at the time of services.

“Patrick” as he was affectionately, known was born on Saturday, February 11, 1961 in Abbeville, LA to the union of Beatrice Gilbert Boudreaux and the late William R. Boudreaux. He attained his formal education in the schools of Vermilion Parish. He went on to attended University of Southwestern Louisiana (now ULL) where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication. Patrick worked many years for Chevron Oil and recently retired. He married the former Lisa Parson and they were blessed with two sons.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by three sisters, Andrea “Ande” Boudreaux, Pearlene Boudreaux and Patricia Boudreaux and his mother-in-law Betty Wright. Patrick peacefully passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018 in Lafayette, LA following a brief illness..

William leaves to celebrate his life, his wife, Lisa D. Boudreaux of Lafayette, LA; two sons, Julian A. Boudreaux of Abbeville, LA and Ian P. Boudreaux of Lafayette, LA; his mother, Beatrice Boudreaux of Abbeville, LA; his four siblings, Paula Boudreaux, Harry (Deidra) Boudreaux, and Felix (Melody) Boudreaux, all of Abbeville, LA and Bruse (Lisa) Boudreaux of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Ju’Neia, Jaden, Codyjames, Julian and Yoshua; a brother and sister-in-law, Herman Wimbly and Libby Wimbly, both of Abbeville, LA; nices, nephews, other relatives and friends.

View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.carneyfuneralhome.net

Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, (337) 235-9789, is in charge of arrangements.