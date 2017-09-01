ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. William D. Vallot, Sr. will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 4, 2017, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Abbeville and will be officiated by Fr. Chester Arceneaux. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Abbeville on Sunday, September 3, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:30 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 4th from 8:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Mr. Vallot passed away at 2:55 AM on Monday, August 28th at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana.

A native of Vermilion Parish and lifelong resident of Abbeville, William was born on July 16, 1933 to Peter and Melder Taylor Vallot. As a third generation farmer, much of his life was devoted to continuing the family legacy through the establishment of Vallot Farms, now managed by his sons and grandsons, the fourth and fifth generations. The business has grown into an approximate 3200 acre operation spread over Vermilion parish. As a prominent and well respected sugar cane farmer, he served as a Board member for multiple organizations including the Jeanerette Sugar Cane Co-Op, the Louisiana Sugar Cane League and the Farm Services Finance Board. He was also named the Vermilion Parish Farmer of the Year by the Rotary Club in 2011. William devoted his life to his family, his friends and the farm. He was a man of faith who enjoyed inspirational and gospel music and frequently watched religious TV programming. He was also an avid baseball fan who often traveled to Atlanta and Houston to enjoy the games with his children. William found pleasure in horseback riding, trail rides, Zydeco music and dancing. He and his wife thoroughly enjoyed vacationing on cruise lines and visited Mexico, the Caribbean and the Hawaiian Islands.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine Romain Vallot of Abbeville, and two of his sons, William “Donny” Jr. (Lisa) and Monte (Patrice) both of Abbeville; three daughters, Patrice Vallot of Katy,Texas; Gisele Auzenne (Jerome) of Katy, Texas; and Cecily Vallot of New Orleans; and daughter-in-law Elaine G. Vallot of Abbeville. William is also survived by three of his siblings, Mary Mitchell of Abbeville, Evelyn Broussard of Houston and Alvin Vallot, also of Abbeville. William has ten grandchildren: Ricardo Vallot, Morial Vallot, Tanisha Robins, Kyla Vallot, Jerome Auzenne, Jr., Ainsley Auzenne, Alexander Vallot, Austin Vallot, Andrew Vallot and Devon Vallot-Williams; and six great grandchildren: Sariah Robins, Lyric Robins, Mykah Robins, Ellyan Robins, Cruz Auzenne and Michael Vallot, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Melder Vallot; two brothers, Peter Jr. and Anthony, one sister, Lou Emma and his son, Gerard G. Vallot.

