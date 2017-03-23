ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for William Joseph Darby, Sr. 76, at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, LA with Fr. Andre Metrejean, celebrant.

He will await the resurrection at Leblanc Cemetery in Erath, Louisiana.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall with a rosary to be recited at 11:30 A.M.

A native and resident of Erath, LA, he passed at 11:17 A.M. Monday, March 20, 2017 at his residence.

He leaves to cherish his memory, five sons, William Joseph Darby, Jr. (Clementine) of Youngsville, LA, Ernest Darby of Abbeville, LA, Clarence Darby (Ena) of Youngsville, LA, Felton Darby (Demetri) of New Iberia, LA and Charles Darby of Erath, LA; three daughters, Patricia Darby (Joseph) of Youngsville, LA, Audrey Durand (William, Sr.) of Saint Martinville, LA and Victoria Howard (Kevin) of Kaplan, LA; one brother, Wilton Darby (Marjorie) of Delcambre, LA; thirty- four grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Darby and Rose Mae Broussard; two daughters, Kizzy Marie Darby and Rose Darby; three sons, Donald Darby, Michael Darby, and Dalton Darby and one grandson, Lorenzo Alexander.

Active pallbearers will be William Joseph Darby, Jr., Ernest Darby, Clarence Darby, Charles Darby, Felton Darby and Joseph Harrison.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jourdan Darby, Emery Darby, Donald Darby, Blake Darby, Wilbert Durand, Sr. and Xavier Alexander.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, Louisiana 70510.